TET paper leak case: Two accused get police custody till Sept 29

Thane: A court in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded Ashok Saav and Prakash Misal, arrested recently in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, to police custody until September 29.

Bhiwandi Police last week apprehended the two absconding suspects from Bihar and Beed, respectively, taking the count of arrested individuals named in the chargesheet to 18.

The 2nd Joint Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Bhiwandi remanded Saav and Misal to police custody till September 29, an official said.