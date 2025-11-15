Territorial Army begins 2025 recruitment rallies across multiple regions

The Territorial Army (TA) has launched its 2025 recruitment drive, with rallies beginning today, November 15, across several states. This marks the first stage of the selection process, involving physical fitness assessments and medical examinations for aspiring candidates.

The recruitment covers several categories, with a major focus on Soldier GD (General Duty) posts.

In Zone 1, which includes Delhi and Haryana, there are 716 Soldier GD vacancies for candidates aged 18 to 42, requiring at least a 10th-grade qualification with 45 per cent marks.

The rallies for Zone 1 will run from November 28 to December 10, with specific districts allocated individual dates:

Rohtak and Kurukshetra on November 28

Jhajjar and Palwal on November 29

Sonipat and Ambala on December 1

Gurugram and Rewari on December 2

Bhiwani and Yamunanagar on December 3

Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa on December 4

Hisar and Fatehabad on December 5

Jind and Karnal on December 6

Mahendragarh and Kaithal on December 8

Panipat and Faridabad on December 9

NCT Delhi on December 10

In Zone 2, under the Central Command, the advertisement lists 752 Soldier GD posts along with technical and support roles such as surveyor, rig operator, chef, artisan, health instructor, tailor and housekeeper.

Recruitment units are located in Meerut Cantt (Uttar Pradesh), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Berhampur (Odisha), as well as parts of Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Candidates who clear the physical and medical stages will later sit a written examination, for which the date is yet to be announced. Negative marking will apply.

Applicants must carry original documents along with two attested copies of each, including domicile, character and caste certificates, academic records, Aadhaar, PAN, 20 passport photos and marital status proof where applicable.