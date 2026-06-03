Tension persists outside Khan sir's coaching institute in Patna; students demand security, classes suspended

Patna: The atmosphere around the coaching institute run by popular educator Khan Sir in Patna remained tense on Wednesday, after an attack on the institute's premises at night triggered widespread concern among students and educators.
An incident of vandalism and assault was reported on Tuesday night at the coaching centre run by Khan Sir. According to reports, some men barged into the coaching centre and assaulted the guard.
On Wednesday morning, a large number of students arrived for their scheduled classes. However, citing the prevailing circumstances, Khan sir announced that no classes would be conducted for the day.
As students gathered outside the institute, slogans in support of their teacher echoed across the campus and surrounding area.
Following the cancellation of classes, many students staged a sit-in protest on the road, demanding adequate security arrangements for Khan sir.
Protesters stated that they would continue their demonstration until the administration assured them of the educator's safety.
Addressing the students, Khan sir urged them to clear the roads and maintain peace. He stressed that the institution's purpose is education and learning, not confrontation or unrest.
Khan sir disclosed that one of the institute's security guards suffered serious injuries during the attack and sustained a deep wound to the head.
The guard has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
According to Khan sir, the attack took place when the shifts of several guards had already ended.
The renowned educator emphasised that his immediate concern was ensuring proper medical care for the injured guard, who was allegedly assaulted with considerable violence.
A significant development in the case concerns allegations of gunfire.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Khan sir had expressed fears that multiple rounds of firing may have occurred.
However, he later clarified that amid the confusion and tension, he was unable to accurately assess the situation. Importantly, the First Information Report (FIR) reportedly contains no allegation of gunfire.
Patna Police has stated that no evidence of firing has been found and has denied that any shooting took place.
While refraining from naming any individual or organisation, Khan sir suggested that some people may feel threatened by his efforts to provide affordable education to economically disadvantaged students.
At the same time, he praised the response of the administration and Bihar Police, noting that officials had remained present at the site since the incident to monitor the situation and maintain order.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.