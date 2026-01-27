Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj among three Tamils chosen for Padma Bhushan

Amritraj had won 16 singles titles on the circuit and captained the Indian Davis Cup team. He had reached the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon and US Open twice.

Padma Bhushan for Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy (75) comes in recognition of a five-decade career devoted to advancing gastroenterology, medical education and patient safety in TN and beyond.

A senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Dr Palaniswamy has played a key role in establishing gastroenterology as a distinct clinical specialty in India.