Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj among three Tamils chosen for Padma Bhushan

CHENNAI: Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, renowned gastroenterologist Dr KR Palaniswamy, and industrialist and social worker SKM Maeilanandhan were the three Tamil honourees selected for the Padma Bhushan award.
Twelve TN personalities — including polio specialist and former health minister HV Hande, veteran IPS officer K Vijayakumar, IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti and Tamil writer Sivasankari — have been chosen for Padma Shri award for the year 2026.
Amritraj had won 16 singles titles on the circuit and captained the Indian Davis Cup team. He had reached the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon and US Open twice.
Padma Bhushan for Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy (75) comes in recognition of a five-decade career devoted to advancing gastroenterology, medical education and patient safety in TN and beyond.
A senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Dr Palaniswamy has played a key role in establishing gastroenterology as a distinct clinical specialty in India.
SKM Maeilanandhan, the executive chairman of SKM Group of Companies, is a renowned entrepreneur and social and consumer activist from Erode district.
In 1986, Dr Palaniswamy was posted to Stanley Medical College, Chennai, where he went on to establish and head the department of gastroenterology. Under his leadership, the department developed into a recognised centre for clinical care and specialist training, producing several generations of gastroenterologists who now serve in government and teaching hospitals across the state and country. He is credited with combining clinical practice with research and training.
Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I am happy and motivated to receive the Padma Bhushan,” adding that he intends to create awareness among rural communities about gastrointestinal disorders.
S K M Maeilanandhan, who pioneered a modern rural marketing barter system, told TNIE that the award is a recognition and encouragement for his 20 years of social service. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he thanked everyone, including the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the honour.
Born on June 18, 1945, in a poor agricultural family in Erode district, Maeilanandhan pioneered the modern rural marketing barter system and adopted two Dalit villages — Rajiv Nagar and Gandhi Nagar at Saminathapuram — in 1999. Along with taking care of their basic needs and medical care, he offers assistance for marriages, deliveries and funerals.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran were among those who greeted the awardees.