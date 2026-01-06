Tennis: Australian Open announces record AUD 111.5 mn prize pool; winners to get AUD 2.79 mn

Melbourne: Australian Open tournament organisers announced a record AUD 111.5 million prize money pool Tuesday, the largest in the tournament’s history. The prize money pool saw a 16 per cent increase on last year prize money of 96.5 million Australian dollars.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles at the season-opening Grand Slam will each receive AUD 2.79 million, marking a 19 per cent rise from last year’s AUD 2.35 million. The runner-up will earn AUD 2.15 million and the semi-finalists AUD 1.25 million each.

Qualifying rounds are up by 16 per cent, and all singles and doubles players will receive a minimum of a 10 per cent increase. Players exiting in the first round of the main draw will earn AUD 150000.