Ten government schools in Karnataka honoured for environmental excellence

Highlighting Japan’s waste management practices where citizens responsibly carry garbage and dispose it, he said, “Such discipline must be cultivated here as well.”

He emphasised that inculcating human values is the first step in education. From next year, a moral science textbook will be introduced for Classes 1 to 10.

The minister praised the merit and performance of government school teachers and urged students to make effective use of facilities provided by the government.

Students shared their experiences under Mission Prakriti, and how it taught them the importance of wildlife protection and environmental conservation. Commissioner for School Education Vikas Kishor Suralkar and WWF-India CEO Karan Bhalla were present at the event.