Telegram temporary ban proportionate, valid measure to protect NEET integrity: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Centre's decision to temporarily suspend Telegram's services across India ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, ruling that the government had strictly followed the procedure prescribed under law while invoking emergency blocking powers and that the restrictions satisfied the test of proportionality.

Dismissing a petition filed by Telegram FZ LLC challenging the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) blocking order, a single-judge Bench of Justice Tejas Karia held that the temporary suspension of the messaging platform till June 22 and disabling of its message-editing feature till June 30 were justified in the circumstances surrounding the nationwide medical entrance examination.