Telangana’s pre-primary expansion plan raises concerns over staffing and training

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s decision to introduce pre-primary sections in 2,769 government and local body schools from the 2026-27 academic year aims to revolutionise early childhood education. Issued by the School Education department on May 26, the directive covers 529 urban and 2,240 non-urban institutions to bolster enrolment, foundational literacy and numeracy.

However, the ambitious plan has drawn sharp concern from teacher unions and education experts over the lack of a clear strategy for recruiting qualified pre-primary teachers and supporting staff.