Telangana’s only science centre in limbo

If it were not for the slow decay and constant frustration, the state of affairs at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Hanamkonda could only be described as a failed experiment. The state’s only science centre is on the verge of shutting down, thanks to outdated exhibits, broken instruments, and a fund crunch – not negligence, not policy failure, just plain indifference, reports U Mahesh of The New Indian Express.

Spread over 14 acres in the heart of the tri-cities, the RSC was meant to be Telangana’s window to the wonders of science. But TNIE’s visit revealed a very different picture.

Of the 69 exhibits on physical science, biology, biodiversity, climate change, and more, 30 indoor installations are completely non-functional, and the rest barely operate. With a staff shortage and no one to maintain the instruments, the centre’s scientific promise is slowly fading, leaving students and science to wander through a hushed hall of broken gadgets and abandoned promise.