Telangana unveils Vision 2047 to become a USD 3 trillion economy

Hyderabad and Telangana will undertake several game-changer projects to ensure we meet our goal to compete not with our neighbouring States or fellow Indian cities but the best in the world. Some of these projects are Bharat Future City, Musi River Rejuvenation, Dry Port, 12-lane expressway connecting Dry Port to Krishnapatnam Sea Port ( Andhra Pradesh, Bullet train corridors connecting Hyderabad with Bengaluru, and Chennai (via Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh), Manufacturing zones (between ORR and RRR), Regional Ring Road, Radial Roads (linking RRR and ORR), Regional Ring Railway, Green power for agricultural farms, Integrated townships, Green energy hubs and Mass adoptions of electric vehicles.