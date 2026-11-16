Telangana unveils logo, mascot for Khelo India Youth Games 2026

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the official logo and mascot for the eighth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2026 in New Delhi on November 15.

Telangana will host the Games for the first time, from December 11 to 22, across six cities — Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad. Around 8,000 athletes and participants are expected to take part, DDNews reports.