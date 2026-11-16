Telangana unveils logo, mascot for Khelo India Youth Games 2026

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the official logo and mascot for the eighth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2026 in New Delhi on November 15.
Telangana will host the Games for the first time, from December 11 to 22, across six cities — Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad. Around 8,000 athletes and participants are expected to take part, DDNews reports.
What do the logo and mascot represent?
The logo brings together eight elements reflecting Telangana's cultural heritage and sporting aspirations. These include the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, the Buddha statue at Hussain Sagar, the Tangedu flower associated with Bathukamma and the proposed Gandhi Tower at Bapu Ghat.
The logo also features seven sporting silhouettes alongside these cultural landmarks. Its tagline, ‘Khel Ka Junoon, Telangana Ki Jaan Aur Pehchaan’, highlights the importance of sports to the state's identity.
The mascot, named ‘Neelamani’, represents energy, agility, determination and sporting spirit. Its blue and turquoise feathers symbolise vibrancy, freedom and confidence. The mascot embodies four qualities: vibrancy, courage, agility and pride.
Which sports will feature?
The 2026 edition will feature 29 disciplines, comprising 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events.
Softball will make its debut as a competitive discipline at the Games. Sailing and Karra Samu will be introduced as demonstration sports for the first time.
The competitive events include athletics, badminton, boxing, football, hockey, kabaddi, swimming, wrestling, weightlifting, archery, shooting and Yogasana, among others.
What did the officials say?
Mandaviya said that the Centre was committed to promoting sports participation among young people through initiatives such as the Khelo India Youth Games, Beach Games, Winter Games and Tribal Games.
Revanth Reddy said that hosting the Games across six cities would encourage more young people in Telangana to take up sports. He also highlighted the state's efforts to strengthen its sporting infrastructure, including the completion of 61 mini stadiums and ongoing construction at 15 others.