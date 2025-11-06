Telangana: TS SSC 2026 schedule to be out SOON

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to publish the date sheet for the TS SSC (10th class) examinations for 2026, according to an advance notice on its official website.

According to the update, the timetable will be made available soon at the board’s official portal ( bse.telangana.gov.in ).

Earlier years’ patterns suggest the exams will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and conducted offline at designated centres.

The TS SSC 2026 exams will carry a total of 100 marks per subject: 80 for the written (theory) paper and 20 for the internal assessment. The minimum passing requirement has been confirmed at 33 per cent.

Alongside the timetable release, the board will include details such as subject names, codes, exam dates and timings, and candidate instructions for the day of the examination.

For candidates, the steps to download the timetable are straightforward:

Visit the TBSE portal

Select the “TS SSC Time Table 2026” link on the homepage

Download the PDF

Print it or save a copy for reference

In the meantime, students are encouraged to begin preparation by working through previous years’ question papers and ensuring they are familiar with the syllabus and exam structure.