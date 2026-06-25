Telangana TS SSC 10th supplementary results 2026 declared; know how to check

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has declared the class 10 or SSC supplementary exam results today, June 25. It has activated the Telangana Class 10 Advanced Supplementary examination reuslts on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students who had appeared for the written exams can access Telangana SSC supply results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their hall ticket number and date of birth to check the TS SSC supplementary results 2026. The Board has conducted the written exams between June 5 and June 12, 2026.

How to check Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Find the Telangana SSC ASE Examinations June- 2026 Results

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the TS SSC Supply results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number/ hall ticket number

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The Telangana SSC supplementary results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download TS SSC Supply results 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of marks memo for future need

Click here for Telangana SSC Supplementary results 2026

Students can also check the Telangana 10th Supply results at MeeSeva Whatsapp (8096958096). Telangana SSC main examination result were declared on April 29. The overall pass percentage is 95.15 per cent. Girls performed better compared to boys. Girls pass percentage is 96.26 per cent, while boys is 94.07 per cent.