Telangana Transport department launches special drive to inspect school buses

HYDERABAD: The Transport department has launched a special drive to check the fitness of school buses in the wake of the reopening of schools. The department stated that all buses and other vehicles transporting students must mandatorily possess valid fitness certificates.

According to a release issued by the department on Wednesday, school buses should have valid fitness certificates, permits, insurance, and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Drivers should possess valid driving licences. School buses and vans should also be equipped with first-aid boxes, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits.