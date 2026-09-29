Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter 2026 hall tickets released; exams from October 11

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the hall tickets for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026. It has announced that the written examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from October 11 to October 17, 2026. The Telangana School Education Department has released an official notification regarding the exam schedule.

Students who had registered for the Telangana TOSS 2026 exams can download the hall tickets for the upcoming examinations from the official website at telanganaopenschool.org, or portal.telanganaopenschool.org. One can download Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter hall tickets 2026 with valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

How to download Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter hall ticket 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org, or portal.telanganaopenschool.org

Step 2: Find the Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate hall ticket download link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: The TOSS hall ticket 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need