Telangana to transform into “Global Growth Engine” by 2047: Dy CM at JNTU Diamond Jubilee

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, announced that the state government is overhauling technical education through the newly established Young India Skills University, as part of the ambitious Telangana Rising 2047 vision to turn the state into a “global growth engine”.

Speaking at the inauguration of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University’s (JNTU) Diamond Jubilee celebrations, he described JNTU as “not just a university but a national asset” and assured full government support for its development.

Major upgrades in skill ecosystem

Bhatti revealed that 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have already been converted into Advanced Technology Centres, with the remaining 39 of the total 104 to follow soon. A new Bharat Skill University on the lines of JNTU is also being set up.

He promised positive consideration of all pending demands of JNTU, including resolution of land lease disputes, waiver of lease rent and property tax, and allocation of ₹800 crore for infrastructure renewal.

Dy CM’s advice to students: Books over screens

Addressing the students, Vikramarka warned: “If your screen time is higher than your study time, your degree is in danger — and your battery definitely is! Stay away from addictions. Stay close to books, labs, mentors and opportunities.”

The event saw the release of a commemorative souvenir and felicitation of distinguished alumni.

Present on the occasion were State Government Adviser K Keshava Rao, JNTU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kishen Kumar Reddy, Higher Education Council Chairman V Balakista Reddy, Rector Vijay Kumar, Registrar K Venkateswara Rao, and other dignitaries.