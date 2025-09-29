Telangana to set up special wing for overseas jobs: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, September 27, announced that the state government will soon establish a dedicated wing to assist youth in securing jobs in foreign countries, particularly in nations such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Speaking at an event where he inaugurated 65 Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), which were upgraded from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Reddy stressed that the United States is not the only destination for those aspiring to work abroad, as reported by Indian Express.

“There is no loss if one cannot go to America (for job opportunities). Developed countries like Germany, Japan, and South Korea are there,” he said.

He added that the state government would act as a bridge, facilitating employment opportunities abroad if young people undergo relevant training in India.

“We will create a wing in government to provide job and livelihood opportunities for you in foreign countries. We will lay foundations for your career by establishing a wing in government to process your applications from passport to visa,” the CM assured.

Reddy also underlined education as the new tool to fight poverty, recalling that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi once redistributed land to the poor.

“The government does not have land to construct its offices. There is no land for allocating to graveyards,” he noted, adding that land distribution as a poverty alleviation measure is no longer viable.

Outlining the government’s education and skills development initiatives, the CM highlighted the establishment of a Skills University, a Young India Sports University, Young India Integrated Residential Schools, and the transformation of ITIs into ATCs to enhance employability.

He also directed IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to discuss with Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka the possibility of providing a Rs 2,000 monthly stipend to students enrolling in ATCs from next year.

The transformation of ITIs into ATCs was carried out in partnership with the Tata Group, which invested Rs 2,100 crore, while the state contributed Rs 300 crore, he informed.