Telangana to recruit Information and Communication Technology instructors in 2,837 govt schools

HYDERABAD: To provide digital literacy to students and utilise the existing computer lab facilities available in government schools, the School Education department is planning to recruit Information and Communication Technology (ICT) instructors in 2,837 government schools across Telangana soon.

According to education officials, government schools shortlisted for recruitment have five or more computers, and the appointments will be made through an outsourcing process facilitated by Telangana Technology Services.

Many government schools have computers but lack proper instructors to guide students, leaving computer labs unused.