Telangana to rationalise non-teaching staff to aid teachers

HYDERABAD: To improve efficiency, balance workload and relieve teachers of additional duties, the School Education department, Telangana, is planning to rationalise non-teaching staff in government schools across the state.

According to sources, the department does not have accurate data on the number of non-teaching staff in government schools.

However, facial-recognition attendance data from August 2025 shows over 96,000 staff — both teaching and non-teaching — across 26,040 government schools.