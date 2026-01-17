Telangana to launch AI Innovation Hub at Davos Summit 2026

HYDERABAD: The official launch of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) will take place on January 20, from 7 pm to 8.30 pm at the Mountain Plaza Hotel, Davos during the World Economic Summit.

Several global policymakers, dignitaries, tech ethicists and industry titans are expected to attend the event, the state government announced on Friday.

The state government is preparing to launch the TAIH, an autonomous institution designed to build and accelerate AI adoption. The TAIH will serve as the world’s first ‘Global AI Providing Ground’ for enterprise and population-scale solution.

“Telangana has successfully evolved from India’s technology hub to world’s innovation capital,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“At Davos, we are not just asking for investments; we are offering collaboration. We are inviting the world to build the future of AI in Telangana, where innovation meets talent,” the chief minister said.

While much of the AI discourse is focused on theoretical potential, TAIH is designed as a catalyst for innovation across deep tech domains like AI, quantum computing, chip design and other frontier technologies, the sources said.

TAIH marks a decisive shift from policy intent to large-scale execution, and it will function as a unified execution engine - it is first in the country to bring together talent, infrastructure, datasets, acceleration, startups, enterprise innovation, capital, applied research, product design and testing and other capacity-building initiatives within a single, unified platform, the sources explained.