Telangana to introduce activity-based workbooks for Classes 6 to 10

HYDERABAD: The Department of School Education has decided to introduce subject-wise student workbooks for Classes 6–10 across all subjects from the academic year 2026–27. The workbooks will focus primarily on activity-based learning exercises to improve learning outcomes and strengthen classroom engagement, especially in government schools.

According to information, the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, has developed 84 workbooks for Classes 6–10 in English, Telugu and Urdu media. Special emphasis has been placed on making the content learner-friendly, interactive and academically enriching.