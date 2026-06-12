Telangana to install rooftop solar power plants in nearly 10,000 government schools

HYDERABAD: In a major push towards renewable energy adoption and sustainable infrastructure in educational institutions, the state government has decided to install grid-connected rooftop solar power plants in 9,937 government schools.

The project will create an aggregate solar power generation capacity of 46,705 kW, helping schools lower electricity bills while promoting clean energy use among students and communities, said officials.

Under the programme, schools will be equipped with rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems of varying capacities based on their energy requirements.