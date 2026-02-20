Telangana to host quantum workshop, national roundtable at Hyderabad University

According to a statement, the workshop is a first-of-its-kind academic and ecosystem engagement initiative in Telangana aimed at bridging classroom learning with real-world innovation.

It seeks to provide students and faculty exposure to cutting-edge research, industry use cases, start-up opportunities and national strategic priorities in quantum computing and related technologies.

The national round table will bring together representatives from academia, premier research laboratories, start-ups, global industry players, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and government stakeholders.

Among the confirmed participants are IIIT Hyderabad, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Quantum Ecosystem Technology Council of India, Quandela, Novartis, GHX, Cloudangles and CR Rao AIMSCS, among others.