Telangana to formulate policy for foreign university campuses in 'Future City'

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Monday directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy designed to attract renowned international educational institutions to the state.
At a review meeting, he asked officials to take steps towards establishing campuses of prominent foreign universities in 'Future City' to transform Telangana into an international education hub.
Officials reported that, so far, the University of London, the University of Birmingham, and four other international universities have expressed interest in setting up branches in 'Future City'.
He stated that the policy should encompass aspects such as inviting foreign universities, providing necessary infrastructure and investments, facilitating approvals, and managing academic programs.
The Chief Secretary emphasised the need to make world-class educational opportunities available in Telangana and to implement measures that provide students with access to international standards of education, research, and skill development.
The Chief Secretary directed officials to hold consultations with prominent foreign universities regarding the establishment of proposed international educational institutions in 'Future City' and to prepare a clear action plan in time for the upcoming global summit.
The review meeting focused on the construction of 'Young India Integrated Schools' across the state, the development of educational infrastructure, and the measures required to establish world-class higher education institutions in 'Future City'.
The government aims to establish 'Young India Integrated Schools' in a phased manner across the state's 119 Assembly constituencies. The Chief Secretary directed officials to accelerate the work to ensure the completion of 67 schools by December 2027 and to increase this number to 87 by June 2028.
Plans have been drawn up to construct each school on an area of approximately 26 acres, equipped with all modern amenities. Essential infrastructure—including sports grounds, hostels, staff quarters, modern kitchens, and digital classrooms—will be provided.
The Chief Secretary directed officials to regularly review the progress of construction works and ensure their completion within the stipulated deadlines while adhering to quality standards. These projects involve constructing campuses that house schools dedicated to the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities in a unified setting. The 'Young India Integrated Schools' are being established to serve as model institutions for the rest of the country.
Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sabyasachi Ghosh; Principal Secretaries Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Yogita Rana, and Rahul Bojja; Commissioner of Higher Education Sridevasena; Special Secretary Krishna Aditya; and others participated in the meeting.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.