Telangana to expand AI-based learning programme to over 5,000 government schools

HYDERABAD: Government school students across Telangana will have access to an AI-based learning tool aimed at improving language and mathematical skills from the 2026-27 academic year.
The School Education department, in collaboration with the EkStep Foundation, is set to expand the AI-based Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme in Mathematics and Telugu to over 5,000 government schools across the state.
The initiative focuses on improving foundational learning outcomes in Mathematics, Telugu and English among students of Classes 3 to 5 through AI-enabled personalised learning tools.
The programme was first launched as a pilot project in February last year in six districts — Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak — covering 41 schools. Following positive results, it was expanded during the 2025-26 academic year to 1,526 schools across all 33 districts.
According to official data, 21,438 students participated in Assisted Mathematics Learning (AML), while 19,934 students engaged in Assisted Language Learning (ALL).
A senior Education Department official said the expansion plan was taken up after the programme received a strong response from students and teachers. During the previous academic year, students collectively completed over 3.59 lakh minutes of structured learning practice, including 1.93 lakh minutes in Mathematics and 1.66 lakh minutes in Telugu and English learning modules.
Officials said nearly 70 per cent of students who regularly used the platform showed measurable improvement in foundational literacy and numeracy skills, particularly those who completed at least eight to ten practice sessions.
This story is reported by Meghna Nath