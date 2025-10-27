Telangana to build 10 new junior colleges in minority areas with Rs 117 cr boost

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has approved the construction of new buildings for 10 Government Junior Colleges to enhance facilities like smart classrooms, computers, furniture, and other amenities, addressing the inadequacy and poor condition of existing structures.

The Rs 117.30 crore project receives 60% funding (Rs 70.38 crore) from the Union government and 40% (Rs 46.92 crore) from the state, executed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Focus on minority-concentrated regions

TGBIE officials highlighted that the targeted colleges, located in minority-heavy areas, feature decades-old buildings in dire need of replacement due to insufficient infrastructure.

This academic year, upgrades include lab equipment, CCTV cameras, special classes, sports materials, a facial recognition system, and maintenance via Amma Adarsha Paatashaala Committees.

Key projects spotlighted

An integrated facility for Government Junior College (Boys) and Government Vocational Junior College at Nampally, sharing premises, is budgeted at Rs 27.30 crore. Other sites, Government Junior College (Boys) Nizamabad, Government Junior College (Girls) Mahbubnagar, and Government Junior College (Boys) Adilabad, will get Rs 8 crore buildings each, plus Rs 2 crore for smart classrooms, computers, and furniture.

“This project will provide a better learning environment for students, enhance educational quality, and help reduce dropout rates. Proper accommodation will ease classroom overcrowding and improve learning conditions, ensuring quality education in a hygienic environment with adequate space. Construction work will commence shortly,” said a senior TGBIE official.