Telangana to bring Classes 11 and 12 under school system from 2027-28

The Telangana government will introduce a 10+2 education system from the 2027-28 academic year, bringing Classes 11 and 12 under the school education structure and replacing the state's separate Intermediate system, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed.

At a review meeting with senior Education Department officials at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy asked officials to make the necessary arrangements for the transition. The proposed structure will divide school education into three stages: primary education from nursery to Class 4, secondary education from Classes 5 to 8, and senior secondary education from Classes 9 to 12.

At present, students in Telangana complete their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination at the end of Class 10 and move to junior colleges for the two-year Intermediate course. These colleges fall under the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, which functions separately from the School Education Department.

The proposed restructuring would bring the two years of Intermediate education into the senior secondary stage, allowing students to continue their education up to Class 12 within the school system.

CM Revanth Reddy said the reform was intended to address the growing number of students discontinuing their education after Class 10. He expressed concern that girls and students from Dalit, tribal and minority communities accounted for a significant share of those leaving education at this stage.

According to the Chief Minister, nearly 40 per cent of students discontinue their education after Class 10. He pointed to the comparatively lower dropout levels in institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, which provide continuous schooling up to Class 12.

The government is examining the 10+2 structure followed by 18 other states as it prepares to implement the change in Telangana. CM Revanth Reddy asked officials to ensure that the transition does not put students at a disadvantage and that the revised system provides continuity in learning.

The Chief Minister also called for specialised education for students in Classes 9 to 12. He said students should develop proficiency in languages and information-related skills by the time they complete Class 12, after which they should be able to pursue subjects of their choice and develop expertise in their preferred fields.

The government plans to strengthen skill development after Class 12, with the aim of preparing students for employment and higher education. CM Revanth Reddy also directed officials to identify the infrastructure required to implement the revised structure and improve government schools to match the standards of private institutions.

The transition will require changes to the existing administrative and academic arrangements for Intermediate education, including the role of junior colleges, staffing, infrastructure and the coordination of examinations. The government has not yet released a detailed implementation framework or clarified the proposed administrative arrangements for the existing Board of Intermediate Education.

The announcement comes amid wider efforts by the Telangana government to restructure the state's education system. The Telangana Education Commission, in its education policy report submitted in January 2026, recommended a more integrated public school network through the Telangana Public Schools model. The proposal envisages selected government schools being upgraded into integrated campuses offering education across multiple stages, supported by improved infrastructure, staffing and digital facilities.

The state has also been developing Young India Integrated Residential Schools, intended to provide students from different social backgrounds access to quality residential education. The government has directed officials to expedite their construction and ensure that facilities, including classrooms, laboratories, sports infrastructure and hostels, meet prescribed standards.

At the November 11 review meeting, CM Revanth Reddy also asked officials to ensure that welfare hostels and residential schools do not continue to operate from rented buildings. He directed district officials to prepare plans for permanent buildings with adequate drinking water and sanitation facilities, and assured that funds would be provided for construction.

The Chief Minister further reviewed the proposed upgradation of polytechnic colleges and recruitment of assistant, associate and other professors in universities. He instructed officials to expedite the processes while following the prescribed recruitment rules.

He also assured junior college lecturers and non-teaching staff that their service and retirement benefits would be protected under the proposed education restructuring.