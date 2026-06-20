Telangana to become national education and sports hub, announces CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the government has resolved to transform the youngest state of Telangana into an 'Education and Sports Hub' in the country.

According to the Telangana CMO published on Friday, the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and Young India Sports University are part of initiatives aimed at introducing revolutionary reforms in the education sector and preparing the state's youth to win medals in the Olympics in the future, the Chief Minister said.

Addressing a gathering of students at the launch of the distribution of Young India student kits to 27.50 lakh students and also laying foundation stones for sports complexes in different districts at the LB stadium, the Chief Minister warned that the 'AI storm' was leaving millions of people unemployed.

The government launched skill development programmes for the youth to create more blue-collar jobs. A facility to provide German and Japanese language teaching programmes alongside English was also created to help the youth get jobs abroad. The ITIs have been transformed into ATCs and a Skill University has also been established with the aim of bringing out talent from the youth and shaping them into skilled manpower, Reddy said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that students educated in social welfare institutions should become doctors, IAS and IPS officers, and political leaders.

The CM called upon the students to join as active partners in the reconstruction of the Telangana state. "Students should grow into a strong force that leads the nation. The future lies within the classrooms, and education will only change the destiny of everyone."

CM Revanth Reddy held the previous BRS government responsible for the deterioration of the education standards in the state.

"They failed to increase diet and cosmetic charges during their decade-long tenure," he said.

The Chief Minister also slammed the last government for not increasing the diet and cosmetic charges and said, "We increased the charges immediately upon assuming office. Many government schools were closed down in the last government, and they were reopened in recent times."

The CM took strong exception to the opposition's criticism of the absence of a dedicated Education minister in the state cabinet. He retained the education portfolio to overhaul the entire system, aiming to provide quality education to the poorer sections.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that the government introduced a pre-primary education system by reviving the government schools and competing with the private institutions.

"Today, the government schools are displaying ' No admission' boards as the demand for the seats has increased manyfold," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government has allocated 8.5 per cent of the budget outlay to education, which was a good sign of the strengthening of the education sector.

"Rs 26,600 crore were being spent on education alone in the 2026-2027 financial year. The government was considering spending on education as an investment for future generations," the CM noted.

The CM recalled that the Telangana state was formed after a protracted struggle for over 60 years and the ultimate sacrifices made by hundreds of youths.

CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that "Revanth Anna" will take the responsibility of providing quality education to every student.