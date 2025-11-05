Telangana to become AI innovation hub, eyes top 20 global rank by 2035

Telangana is establishing itself as a leader in Artificial Intelligence-powered innovation through the creation of the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub (TAIH), announced IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The minister revealed that the state government aims to position Telangana among the top 20 global AI hubs by 2035. The new hub will function as a unified platform for AI research, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

Key officials, including the Special Chief Secretary (IT), Commissioner of MeeSeva, and Joint Director of Emerging Technologies, will join TAIH to provide institutional coordination and strategic direction.

“The future belongs to Artificial Intelligence. It is an undeniable reality. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana is being developed as a destination for AI research and innovation. We are building a comprehensive AI ecosystem that will make Telangana synonymous with Artificial Intelligence in India,” he stated.

Emphasising AI integration in governance, Sridhar Babu said Telangana is deploying advanced technologies to revolutionise public services, healthcare, transportation, and education. “AI will play a key role in enhancing efficiency, citizen experience, and transparency in administration,” he added.

Minister pushes for enhanced Telangana-Cuba partnership

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday, affirmed the state’s dedication to building global partnerships that advance technology, economic progress, and cultural exchange.

In discussions with Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, and First Secretary Maiky Diaz Perez, he expressed Telangana’s readiness to support Cuban startups via platforms such as T-Hub, T-Works, and WE-Hub, while exploring collaborations in AI-driven diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and public health data management.

He also voiced interest in leveraging Cuba’s strengths in boxing and athletics to bolster Telangana’s sports infrastructure.

Deutsche Börse opens global capability centre in Hyderabad

German financial giant Deutsche Börse inaugurated its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu performing the opening.

Earlier, a company delegation headed by German Consul General Michael Hasper met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The team informed the chief minister that the GCC forms part of Deutsche Börse’s growth strategy and is projected to generate around 1,000 IT jobs in the next two years.

In a separate engagement, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) delegation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to review updates on data centre initiatives and future expansion in Telangana. Revanth guaranteed full state support for AWS activities.