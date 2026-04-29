Telangana SSC Class 10 results declared; 95.15% pass rate recorded

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the SSC Class 10 results for 2026, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.15%. The results were declared on Wednesday at 2:00 PM during a press conference held at the Godavari Auditorium, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Campus in Hyderabad, in the presence of senior education officials.

Students who appeared for the examinations can now check their digital marks memo through multiple official websites, including results.bse.telangana.gov.in , bse.telangana.gov.in , results.bsetelangana.org, and schooledu.telangana.gov.in.