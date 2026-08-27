Telangana sports university signs MoU with South Korea's KNSU

Telangana's Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea's Korea National Sport University (KNSU) to strengthen sports education, athlete training and sports science in the state.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the partnership, saying it would connect Telangana's sporting talent with global practices in athlete training, sports science and high-performance education.

The agreement was signed on August 24 at KNSU in Seoul by KNSU President Moon Won-Jae and YIPESU Vice-Chancellor Dr Kishore Gopinathan. The three-year partnership covers five areas, including academic programmes, faculty and student exchanges, joint research, sports science and elite athlete development.

Reddy said the partnership was aimed at bringing the training and sporting systems used in South Korea to Telangana. He pointed to KNSU's record at the Paris Olympics, noting that athletes trained by the university contributed 16 of South Korea's 32 medals at the 2024 Games.

The Chief Minister also linked the initiative to Telangana's preparations for the 2036 Olympics, saying the state wants to develop athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

The partnership follows Reddy's earlier visit to South Korea, where he met a KNSU delegation led by Moon Won-Jae and discussed establishing a collaboration between the two institutions.

KNSU said the agreement is intended to establish a cooperation framework in sports education and research, with the two universities working together across the five identified areas for three years.