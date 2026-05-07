Telangana SHRC orders crackdown on pvt schools collecting advance fees

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of a complaint alleging that a private school here is collecting advance fees, the TSHRC has directed the officials to initiate action against such institutions and ensure full compliance with fee regulation norms.
The complainant alleged that the private school in Boduppal is collecting 50 per cent of the annual fee in advance for the academic year 2026-2027, along with advance payments for books and uniforms.
The complainant further alleged, collection of a substantial portion of school fees (50 per cent) in advance for the forthcoming academic year, that too in March 2026 itself, prior to its commencement by the school, is highly "improper" and contrary to established legal principles governing educational institutions.
Noting that such practices are improper, arbitrary, and contrary to established legal principles prohibiting commercialisation of education, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC), headed by former judge of the High Court Justice Shameem Akther, reiterated that education is a fundamental right under Article 21 and cannot be treated as a profit-making activity.
Taking cognisance of the undue financial burden imposed on parents and the lack of transparency in forcing purchases from specific vendors, the commission in its order on April 28, recommended that the District Educational Officer, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, initiate appropriate action against such schools and ensure compliance with fee regulation norms mandating phased collection.
The commission further directed the authority to report action taken within the stipulated time under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and accordingly closed the proceedings, an official release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.