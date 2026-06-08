Telangana Forms High-Level Panel to Turn Govt Hospitals into International Medical Tourism Hub

Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI): The Telangana government has constituted a high-level committee to study and make recommendations on the "promotion of international medical tourism" in state-run hospitals.
The office of Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, in a post on 'X' on Sunday, said, "Telangana is gearing up to become a global destination for quality and affordable healthcare."
It said the state government has constituted a high-level committee to promote international medical tourism in government hospitals, paving the way for world-class patient services and global outreach.
"From advanced transplant surgeries to cutting-edge speciality care, Telangana's public healthcare institutions are setting new benchmarks," it added.
As per a Government Order issued on June 6, the terms of reference for the committee include examining the process for establishing a dedicated International Medical Tourism Block at TIMS, Sanathnagar, in Hyderabad.
The committee will also identify medical, surgical, and diagnostic procedures to be offered under international medical tourism in government institutions, along with recommending package rates and a pricing mechanism.
The terms of reference also include suggesting patient support services for international patients, including language translators, customised diets, attendant facilities, and related services.
They also include recommending measures for market development initiatives in coordination with the Telangana Medical and Wellness Tourism Promotion Board.
The three-member committee shall submit its recommendations to the government within one month.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.