Telangana rules out polytechnic privatisation, ties YISU reforms to industry-ready skills

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ruled out the privatisation of government polytechnic colleges, saying their proposed integration with the Young India Skills University (YISU) is aimed at improving students’ career prospects.
Speaking during a short discussion on education in the Legislative Assembly on September 11, Revanth said polytechnic colleges would remain under government control. He accused opposition parties, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), of spreading misinformation about the proposed reforms and creating apprehension among students.
The Chief Minister said the government was seeking approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for YISU. He added that the integration was intended to align diploma courses with changing industrial requirements and strengthen training in emerging sectors.
Tata Group to invest Rs 4,000 crore in polytechnic upgrades
Revanth said the Tata Group had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government to invest Rs 4,000 crore in the development of 59 polytechnic colleges.
The proposed upgrades are expected to focus on laboratories, equipment, infrastructure and faculty capabilities. The government has also indicated that polytechnic courses would be updated to include areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing.
Government responds to protests over GO 97
The clarification comes amid protests by polytechnic students and objections from the BRS over Government Order 97, which provides for changes involving polytechnic colleges and the Young India Skills University.
The BRS has alleged that bringing polytechnics under YISU could lead to the privatisation of colleges, the transfer of institutional assets and uncertainty over students’ academic arrangements. The party had demanded the withdrawal of the order and supported protests by students in Hyderabad.
The state government had earlier said that the existing diploma system and academic structure would remain unchanged. It stated that the proposed reforms were aimed at modernising outdated courses, improving industry linkages and expanding students’ access to advanced laboratories and employment-oriented training.
YISU and industry-linked skill development
The Young India Skills University was established under the Young India Skills University, Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2024. It operates on a public-private partnership model, with the stated objective of connecting academic programmes with industry requirements.
The state’s plans for technical education also include the conversion of Industrial Training Institutes into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs). According to the Chief Minister, around 282 acres of revenue land has been allocated for ATCs, with approximately Rs 46 crore being spent on each centre. Students enrolled in the centres are also set to receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,000, he said.
The Telangana government had announced in 2024 that ITIs, ATCs and polytechnic colleges would be brought within the broader skilling ecosystem associated with YISU. In January 2026, the Chief Minister directed officials to speed up the implementation of the agreement with Tata Technologies for introducing new courses and upgrading infrastructure in polytechnic colleges.
Revanth also said the government would address students’ concerns and make amendments to the relevant government order, if necessary.