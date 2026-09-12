Telangana rules out polytechnic privatisation, ties YISU reforms to industry-ready skills

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ruled out the privatisation of government polytechnic colleges, saying their proposed integration with the Young India Skills University (YISU) is aimed at improving students’ career prospects.

Speaking during a short discussion on education in the Legislative Assembly on September 11, Revanth said polytechnic colleges would remain under government control. He accused opposition parties, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), of spreading misinformation about the proposed reforms and creating apprehension among students.

The Chief Minister said the government was seeking approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for YISU. He added that the integration was intended to align diploma courses with changing industrial requirements and strengthen training in emerging sectors.