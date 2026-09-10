Telangana rolls out pioneering Rs 1 crore insurance cover for state staff, including contract workers

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the Rs 1 crore insurance scheme provided to state government employees, contract and outsourcing staff, and pensioners is the first of its kind in the country.
Speaking in the Assembly during the Question Hour, he stated that the scheme is being implemented with the humanitarian objective of ensuring financial security for an employee's family, preventing them from facing destitution in the unfortunate event of the employee's death.
Vikramarka informed the House that the scheme is being executed with the cooperation of banks, without imposing any financial burden on either the government or the employees.
He provided a detailed explanation in response to members' queries regarding accident insurance and health cards for government employees.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, mentioned that the state government has entered into agreements with 16 banks to provide insurance coverage to regular employees, pensioners, and contract and outsourcing staff.
A total of 1,291,056 individuals in the state fall under the ambit of this scheme. Among them, 518,293 are regular employees. Additionally, there are 500,158 personnel comprising temporary, outsourcing, and multi-purpose workers, as well as contract, daily-wage, NREGS, MTS, and SERP staff. There are also 272,600 pensioners and family pensioners.
Vikramarka mentioned that the Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for employees was first launched in Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Subsequently, the scheme was extended to employees working in DISCOMs (under the Energy Department) and other organisations. Finally, it was expanded to cover all government employees in the state.
He stated that the government is implementing this scheme through discussions with the banks that handle salary payments for government employees. He revealed that an agreement was reached with the banks to support the insurance scheme, given that they derive business benefits from processing employee salaries.
He mentioned that 33 claims have been received regarding state government employees, and 24 of them have already been settled. Regarding the power sector -- specifically SPDCL, NPDCL, TG Genco, and Transco -- 15 claims were received, and all have been resolved; payments exceeding Rs 15 crore were made in this category. Meanwhile, 50 claims were received from Singareni Collieries, and all of them have been settled.
Vikramarka stated that measures have been taken to ensure a total benefit of up to Rs 1.20 crore for the family of an employee who dies in an accident; this includes Rs 1 crore in insurance coverage along with other benefits. He revealed that insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 crore is provided in the event of an accident during air travel. He also mentioned that there is a provision for benefits of up to Rs 10 lakh in cases of natural death.
He also informed the House that the Central government has studied the accident insurance scheme launched in Telangana, and other states are also showing interest in examining this insurance model. He further revealed that Tamil Nadu has also implemented a similar scheme.
The Deputy Chief Minister announced the introduction of a health card scheme for government employees and pensioners, alongside the insurance scheme. He stated that the government has fulfilled the long-standing aspiration of employee unions for cashless medical services. He explained that the health card policy was finalised following discussions by a committee comprising employees, union representatives, the Chief Secretary, and relevant Principal Secretaries. He noted that facilities such as cashless medical treatment and CGHS packages have been made available.
Approximately Rs 240 crore has already been allocated for the health card scheme, he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.