Telangana rolls out pioneering Rs 1 crore insurance cover for state staff, including contract workers

Vikramarka stated that measures have been taken to ensure a total benefit of up to Rs 1.20 crore for the family of an employee who dies in an accident; this includes Rs 1 crore in insurance coverage along with other benefits. He revealed that insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 crore is provided in the event of an accident during air travel. He also mentioned that there is a provision for benefits of up to Rs 10 lakh in cases of natural death.