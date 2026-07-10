Telangana rights panel seeks detailed report on Gurukul food poisoning that sickened 27 tribal students

Hyderabad (IANS): The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo-motu cognisance of the news reports about the alleged food poisoning incident at a residential school in Nagarkurnool district.
A total of 27 students of the tribal welfare Gurukul at Mannanur village in Amrabad Mandal of Nagarkurnool fell ill after breakfast on Thursday.
Taking suo-motu cognisance of the media reports, the Commission has called for a detailed report from the District Collector, Nagarkurnool, on the circumstances leading to the incident, the present health condition of the affected students, the inquiry findings, the food and water sample analysis, the action taken against those responsible, if any, and the preventive measures taken to prevent recurrence.
The Commission has posted the matter for report on August 11.
The incident happened on Thursday morning at Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Boys Gurukul after the students were served khichdi and tamarind chutney as breakfast.
Soon after the breakfast, some students started vomiting during the school prayer, while several others complained of stomach pain.
The affected students were shifted to a local government hospital.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of United Students Federation of India (USFI) on Friday tried to lay siege to Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, demanding that the government resolve the problems faced by students.
Holding placards and raising slogans, the protestors gathered in front of Praja Bhavan and squatted on the road.
Praja Bhavan houses the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister and a few offices of the state government.
The protestors were demanding that the government immediately release pending scholarships of students and address other problems faced by the students.
The USFI leaders accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of neglecting the problems of students. They alleged that the government is playing with the future of thousands of students.
The protestors urged the government to release funds for the fee reimbursement and bring legislation to control fees in private schools.
Police detained the protestors and shifted them to the police station.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.