Telangana push for every girl child’s future

ADILABAD: In a village where every newborn girl is welcomed not just with smiles but with a promise, Ananthapet in Nirmal district is quietly rewriting what celebration looks like.

Madastu Sunitha, Sarpanch of Ananthapet gram panchayat in Nirmal Rural mandal, introduces a scheme titled ‘Ma Oori Bangaru Talli’ (Our Village’s Golden Daughter), turning the birth of every girl child into a shared celebration for the entire village rather than just a family occasion. Under the initiative, a sum of Rs 5,000 is deposited from her personal funds into a bank account opened in the name of each newborn girl in the village, marking the beginning of both celebration and security.

The scheme goes a step further by encouraging parents to make additional monthly contributions, gradually building a financial cushion that can support the child’s higher education and marriage expenses in the years ahead. What begins as a symbolic gesture at birth evolves into a sustained investment in the girl’s future.

The programme is formally launched on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, with Sunitha depositing Rs 5,000 into a bank account opened in the name of Smruthi, daughter of Kuntala Sravani and Ramchander from the village. The occasion is also marked with a thoughtful gesture, as she presents the family with two sandalwood saplings, blending celebration with a sense of growth and continuity.

Speaking to TNIE, Sunitha says, “This is a small effort from my side to support families with girl children. We deposit Rs 5,000 in the name of a newborn girl so that it can help her in the future. I urge all villagers to focus on educating their children and helping them achieve their goals. With their talent, many can reach top positions if given the right encouragement.”

She adds, “Along with this, several developmental works are being taken up in the village. Every year, we also organise cricket matches for farmers. They are usually busy with field work, so this gives them some relaxation. We form two teams and they play with great interest and enjoy the matches.”

For many in Ananthapet, the initiative stands out not just as a financial support system but as a shift in mindset. Villagers appreciate the Sarpanch for creating a space where the birth of a girl child is not only celebrated, but also backed by a commitment to her future.

This story has been written by S Raja Reddy.