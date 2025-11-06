Telangana private colleges refuse talks with Education Commissioner over fee dues

Dr Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, president of the Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association and a member of FATHI, told TNIE, “We received a call from the commissioner on Wednesday evening inviting us for talks, but we decided not to meet her until 50% of the pending reimbursement amount is released. Our agitation will continue.”

The state government had earlier promised to release Rs 1,200 crore before Diwali, but only Rs 300 crore has been disbursed so far.

Around Rs 900 crore remains pending, prompting private colleges to remain shut indefinitely.

TNIE’s attempts to contact Dr Devasena for comment were unsuccessful.