Telangana Police Board announces recruitment for 7,437 posts across multiple security departments

Hyderabad, Telangana (IANS): The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Wednesday issued four notifications for direct recruitment to 7,437 posts.
These vacancies will be filled in the departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence, and Prisons & Correctional Services.
In the Police Department, the notification has been issued for 3,697 posts of Constables (Civil) and 1,052 posts of Constables (AR). Vacancies of 148 Sub-Inspectors (Civil), 14 Reserve Sub-Inspectors (AR), 12 Reserve Sub-Inspectors (TGSP), three Reserve Sub-Inspectors (SARCPL), 23 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (FPB), 24 Police Constables (SARCPL), 20 Police Constables (Driver) PTO, and seven Police Constables (Mechanic) PTO will also be filled.
The second notification has been issued for recruitment of 1,380 Constables and 44 Sub-Inspectors in the Special Protection Force.
Vacancies of 751 Fire Fighters and 39 Station Fire Officers will be filled in the Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department. In the Prisons & Correctional Services Department, 14 vacancies of Deputy Jailor (Men), one of Deputy Jailor (Women), 196 Warder (Male) and 12 Warder (Female) will be filled.
V. V. Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, TSLPRB, said in a statement that exact dates for submission of online application forms would be intimated in due course.
Desirous and eligible candidates may apply online in the prescribed proforma, which will be made available on www.tgprb.in after satisfying themselves of the eligibility requirements as given in the notifications.
He also advised candidates to have themselves examined by a Civil Surgeon before applying for the examination to ensure that they meet the prescribed physical and medical standards to avert disappointment at a later stage.
Earlier this month, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao had demanded a notification to fill 20,000 police constable posts.
Rama Rao wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on behalf of police constable aspirants, bringing to the CM’s attention the demands and hardships of police constable and sub-inspector aspirants.
Stating that the unemployed youth of Telangana had been let down, KTR mentioned that the majority of the youth competing for police constable and SI examinations hail from poor and middle-class families in rural areas. Living away from their parents, they stay in PGs and hostels in Hyderabad for years, working day and night to prepare for these competitive exams.
He said the state government bears the responsibility of ensuring justice for these underprivileged youths rather than dashing their hopes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.