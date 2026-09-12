Telangana plans Warangal K-Hub, new schools and upgraded ITIs in major education, skills push

The Telangana government is planning to establish a Knowledge Hub, or K-Hub, in Warangal on the lines of Hyderabad’s T-Hub, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said in the Assembly on September 11.

The proposed K-Hub will support innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration between universities, industries and startups. The government is also planning to establish incubation hubs in all state universities to encourage research and help students develop industry-linked ventures.

Sridhar Babu said the initiatives formed part of a wider education reform agenda covering school education, higher education and skill development. The government’s plans include modernising institutions, improving student outcomes and strengthening the connection between education and employment.