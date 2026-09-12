Telangana plans Warangal K-Hub, new schools and upgraded ITIs in major education, skills push

The Telangana government is planning to establish a Knowledge Hub, or K-Hub, in Warangal on the lines of Hyderabad’s T-Hub, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said in the Assembly on September 11.
The proposed K-Hub will support innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration between universities, industries and startups. The government is also planning to establish incubation hubs in all state universities to encourage research and help students develop industry-linked ventures.
Sridhar Babu said the initiatives formed part of a wider education reform agenda covering school education, higher education and skill development. The government’s plans include modernising institutions, improving student outcomes and strengthening the connection between education and employment.
Telangana plans drug-free campuses
The minister said the government was working towards making all educational institutions in Telangana drug-free campuses.
The announcement comes after the state government began considering stronger measures to address drug use in schools and colleges. In July, reports indicated that the government was examining a proposal to make anti-drug committees mandatory in educational institutions and issue guidelines to improve institutional accountability.
The government has also been considering a law to prescribe action against repeat drug offenders and educational institutions found negligent in preventing drug abuse on their campuses. Proposed measures have included linking repeated drug-related violations with the withdrawal of certain welfare benefits, though the details and final legal framework have not been announced.
Young India Skills University to improve employability
Sridhar Babu said the Young India Skills University was established to equip students with industry-relevant skills. The government is also providing internship opportunities in leading companies to help students gain practical experience while pursuing their studies.
He said Telangana had become the first state to introduce courses related to banking, financial services and insurance in degree and engineering programmes with the support of a BFSI consortium.
The focus on internships and industry-supported courses is part of the state’s broader effort to address the gap between academic learning and employment requirements.
Plans for public and integrated schools
The government is planning to establish 104 Telangana public schools offering education from the pre-primary level to Class XII. It also plans to set up 105 Young India Integrated Schools.
The combined investment for the two initiatives is estimated at Rs 21,000 crore, according to the minister. The proposed schools are intended to bring multiple stages of school education within integrated campuses and expand access to public education infrastructure.
ITI upgrades to cover all 127 institutes
The state has also been upgrading Industrial Training Institutes to improve vocational education and technical training.
Sridhar Babu said 65 ITIs had been upgraded into advanced trade centres with support from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The initiative is expected to be extended to all 127 ITIs in Telangana.
The upgrades are intended to introduce modern equipment, updated training facilities and courses aligned with changing industry requirements.