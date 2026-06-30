Telangana plans major AI and data centre campus

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS): The government of Telangana is exploring the possibility of establishing a big comprehensive data centre and AI infrastructure campus in Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister stated this when Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal paid a courtesy call on him in Hyderabad.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to focus on the expansion of Airtel's digital, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI operations in Hyderabad. The CM also suggested launching the Chandanvelli data centre project soon.
The Chief Minister advised Mittal to nominate a senior executive to coordinate and work with the Telangana government on future investment opportunities and resolve the issue expeditiously.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Mittal announced that the Bharti company was considering Hyderabad as the second headquarters for Airtel. He assured that the company will move forward to further increase data centre capacity and also expand fibre connectivity.
CM Revanth Reddy briefed Mittal about the reforms introduced in the Telangana government's education sector, the establishment of Young India Skill University to enhance the skills of the unemployed, upgraded Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into ATCs (Advanced Technology Centres) and the development of the polytechnic colleges.
Sunil Mittal announced that scholarships would be provided to students studying in government schools and ATCs through the Bharti Foundation.
The meeting took place at the Bodhi Pavillion at MCRHRD Institute.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated various development works undertaken with HDFC Bank CSR funds at another event held at MCRHRD.
The event was attended by the newly appointed Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Rajya Sabha Member Vem Narendar Reddy, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, CMO OSD Vemula Srinivasulu, Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation (TSTPC) Chairman Aita Prakash Reddy, and senior HDFC officials.
The Chief Minister flagged off two ambulances. He virtually inaugurated an MRI machine at the Government General Hospital in Bhupalpally.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister called for liberally sanctioning loans to women's self-help groups.
Stating that the government is establishing logistics parks, godowns, and rice mills in collaboration with women's self-help groups, he said substantial loans needed to be sanctioned for these initiatives.
He noted that women's groups have an excellent track record of loan repayments.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.