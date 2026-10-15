Telangana plans 100 residential school campuses, 162 public schools for 2026-27

Telangana plans to expand its school infrastructure through 100 Young India Integrated Residential School campuses and 162 Telangana Public Schools in the 2026-27 financial year, with separate investments planned for residential education, public school campuses and infrastructure upgrades.

The plans were outlined by school education commissioner E Naveen Nicolas at a state-level workshop on school infrastructure held in Khairatabad on October 14. The workshop was organised by the state planning and school education departments under NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission.

The government has estimated an investment of Rs 24,000 crore for the Young India Integrated Residential Schools programme. Each campus is designed to accommodate 2,560 students from Classes 5 to 12, with the initiative expected to benefit around 2.7 lakh students across the state.

The state is also planning 162 Telangana Public School campuses in 2026-27, with an outlay of Rs 1,141.15 crore. These schools are intended to offer education from pre-primary to Class 12.