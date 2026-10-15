Telangana plans 100 residential school campuses, 162 public schools for 2026-27

Telangana plans to expand its school infrastructure through 100 Young India Integrated Residential School campuses and 162 Telangana Public Schools in the 2026-27 financial year, with separate investments planned for residential education, public school campuses and infrastructure upgrades.
The plans were outlined by school education commissioner E Naveen Nicolas at a state-level workshop on school infrastructure held in Khairatabad on October 14. The workshop was organised by the state planning and school education departments under NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission.
The government has estimated an investment of Rs 24,000 crore for the Young India Integrated Residential Schools programme. Each campus is designed to accommodate 2,560 students from Classes 5 to 12, with the initiative expected to benefit around 2.7 lakh students across the state.
The state is also planning 162 Telangana Public School campuses in 2026-27, with an outlay of Rs 1,141.15 crore. These schools are intended to offer education from pre-primary to Class 12.
What are the Young India Integrated Residential Schools?
The Young India Integrated Residential Schools programme aims to bring residential educational facilities for students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minority communities together on integrated campuses. The proposed campuses will also provide facilities for children with special needs.
Each campus is estimated to cost around Rs 200 crore. A Young India Police School has also been planned for children of police personnel, according to reports on the workshop.
The programme builds on the state government’s earlier plan to establish integrated residential schools across Assembly constituencies. In August 2025, the Telangana government said the schools would be established in 100 constituencies, with an investment of Rs 200 crore per campus and capacity for approximately 2,500 students.
In January 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to give priority to girls’ schools in the first phase. The government said it intended to establish one residential school each for boys and girls in every Assembly constituency over three years, with schools for boys to follow in constituencies where girls’ schools were taken up first.
What is the plan for Telangana Public Schools?
The state plans to establish 162 Telangana Public Schools during 2026-27, with Rs 1,141.15 crore earmarked for the initiative.
Unlike the residential schools, which provide accommodation and education, the Telangana Public School model focuses on upgrading government schools into integrated campuses offering classes from pre-primary to Class 12.
The government’s longer-term plan is to establish one Telangana Public School in each of the state’s 630 mandals. Selected existing government schools are to be developed with improved infrastructure, digital facilities, adequate staffing and transport arrangements.
The Arutla campus in Rangareddy district is being used as a model for the initiative. Officials reported that enrolment there increased from 744 to 1,585 students, with 72% of new admissions coming from private schools.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had earlier directed officials to develop the first 100 Telangana Public Schools outside Hyderabad along the lines of the Arutla campus, with teaching-friendly classrooms, sports grounds, adequate staff and transport facilities.
How will the government fund infrastructure expansion?
Apart from the two school programmes, Telangana has proposed Rs 7,004.92 crore in external financing through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for school construction and upgrades.
The proposed financing follows a 70:30 arrangement, with Rs 4,903.44 crore expected from the bank and Rs 2,101.48 crore from the state. The proposal should be distinguished from funding already sanctioned or released.
Separately, Rs 1,234.53 crore has been sanctioned under the CURE project for 16 integrated school complexes, upgrades to 17 institutions and 501 classrooms across 164 urban schools.
The state has also outlined spending on other school facilities. Digital infrastructure works worth Rs 666.75 crore were planned for 2023-26, while Rs 208.91 crore was allocated for 4,355 toilet units.
Other school facilities are being expanded
The infrastructure plan also covers student nutrition and academic support. Morning nutrition programmes reach more than 20.5 lakh students through 39 central kitchens, according to the figures presented at the workshop.
Young India Institutes of Excellence operating across 93 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas have an annual allocation of Rs 10 crore for entrance examination coaching, including preparation for JEE, NEET and CLAT.
The workshop also discussed school safety, menstrual hygiene, child labour and health screenings.