Tragedy at Telangana College: Lighting truss collapse during dandiya fest claims one life, injures 12

Rangareddy (ANI): A festive evening turned into a tragic nightmare at an engineering college in Nadargul on Saturday after a massive lighting truss suddenly collapsed amid strong winds during an ongoing Dandiya celebration, killing a student and injuring at least 12 others.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Adibatla police station in Rangareddy district. The deceased is a student from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) branch.

Following the collapse, a large police deployment was rushed to the campus to take control of the situation and maintain law and order as tensions mounted among grieving students and parents.

Confirming the casualties, a senior police official said: "One girl died and twelve others were injured after a lifting stand collapsed during a Dandiya event at MVSR College in Nadargul. We have shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment."

According to eyewitnesses, the collapse occurred during the concluding hours of 'Sangamam'—the college's two-day annual technical-cum-cultural festival. Hundreds of students were gathered on the ground dancing when a massive metal truss supporting decorative stage lights gave way and came crashing down on a group of female students.

Recounting the moments, Suresh, an uncle of the deceased victim, alleged that safety lapses led to the fatal mishap. "I received a call sometime between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM. A Dandiya programme was underway at MVSR College. Strong winds were blowing at the time, and a lighting and decoration pole suddenly came crashing down. My friend Ashok called me and said that it had fallen directly on his daughter's head. He initially thought the injury was minor and asked me to go and check on her," Suresh told reporters.

"When I reached the hospital and enquired with the staff, they informed me that she was brought dead. People are talking about what happened, but there was clear negligence and basic safety precautions were not taken. We want answers," he added.

Prasanna Kumar, Director of the College, described the incident as an unforeseen natural mishap caused by sudden, severe gales, while asserting that the management acted swiftly to provide medical aid.

"We had planned to organise a technical-cum-cultural fest called 'Sangamam,' which is an annual event. Friday was the technical event and today was the cultural event. To conclude the fest, based on the requests of the students, a Dandiya programme was arranged between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM. Unfortunately, just 10 minutes before it was about to conclude, a strong gale struck. Because of that, the stand supporting the lights could not withstand the force, and one of the stands fell directly where the girl students were dancing," the Director stated.

He further stated, "Unfortunately, we lost one young student, Sony Narayana Das from the EEE branch. About nine students were admitted to the hospital. We acted immediately, using our own college vehicles, as waiting for the 108 ambulance was taking time. They received prompt medical attention at Pratyusha Hospital. Students taken for CT scans have been declared out of danger. It is a deeply unfortunate incident. The management is monitoring the situation round the clock and will do everything possible to support the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, the tragedy sparked sharp political outrage, with local leaders demanding strict police action against the college administration for endangering young lives.

BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav visited the spot and slammed the college authorities for criminal negligence. "Small, unstable poles, around 80 feet high, were erected without adequate support, and they suddenly collapsed on roughly 20 girls. Four girls are in critical condition, and lives have been lost. This is sheer negligence on the part of the MVSR College management," Yadav said.

Issuing an ultimatum to law enforcement agencies, Yadav said: "The management risked students' lives by ignoring safety protocols. The police must take decisive action and arrest those responsible immediately. If no arrests are made, we will launch a massive agitation and announce our future course of action tomorrow morning. The college may have an academic reputation, but when the lives of innocent students are compromised, we will not sit quietly."

Police have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain whether mandatory permissions and safety certifications were obtained by the college management and event contractors prior to the event.