Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration begins on August 5

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has released the notification for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 under the Competent Authority Quota for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic year. Online registration and certificate upload will commence at 6.00 am on August 5 and remain open until 6.00 pm on August 12.

The counselling process is for admissions to Government Medical and Dental Colleges, private unaided non-minority and minority medical colleges, and private non-minority dental colleges affiliated with KNRUHS. The notification is meant for determining candidates' State Merit Position for Competent Authority Quota seats. The detailed seat matrix will be published separately before web options begin.

NEET UG 2026 cut-off scores

Only candidates who secured the prescribed NEET UG 2026 qualifying marks are eligible to apply. The qualifying cut-offs are:

General/UR/EWS: 50th percentile – 213 marks

General PwD: 45th percentile – 194 marks

SC/ST/BC and PwD candidates of these categories: 40th percentile – 177 marks

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have qualified NEET UG 2026 and satisfy Telangana's local candidature requirements under the relevant Government Orders. Candidates should be Indian Nationals, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) holding OCI/PIO status issued before March 4, 2021.

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English. The minimum qualifying marks in science subjects are 50% for OC/EWS, 40% for BC/SC/ST, and 45% for OC/EWS PwD candidates. Applicants must also have completed 17 years of age on or before December 31, 2026.

Registration fee

The non-refundable registration and processing fee has been fixed at:

₹4,000 for OC and BC candidates

₹3,200 for SC and ST candidates

The fee must be paid online through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Documents required

Candidates must upload scanned copies of mandatory documents, including the NEET UG 2026 scorecard, SSC certificate, Intermediate marks memo, study certificates, transfer certificate, Aadhaar card, photograph and signature. Applicable reservation, minority, EWS, NCC, CAP, and other category certificates must also be uploaded wherever relevant.