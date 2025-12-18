Telangana NEET PG aspirants in limbo over admission

HYDERABAD: Several NEET PG aspirants from the state have found themselves in limbo and sought immediate intervention over admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ) and Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) due to a clash in deadlines between the All India and state counselling rounds.

According to the candidates, many students from Telangana had earlier secured postgraduate seats through AIQ Round-1 counselling.