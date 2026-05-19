Telangana Minister Seethakka appears for LLM entrance exam

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister D Anasuya Seethakka on Monday appeared for an entrance examination to pursue LLM in Constitutional Law at Osmania University here, sources said.
Seethakka, a former naxalite, completed PhD in political science, LLB and LLM in Corporate Law earlier.
Seethakka, who had joined the Naxal movement in the late 1980s, gave up arms and joined the mainstream in the 1990s.
A fiery ST leader, she was first elected to the Assembly from Mulugu (ST) constituency on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in 2009.
In 2018, she was elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket. She was re-elected in 2023 and joined the Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as minister for Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.