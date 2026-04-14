Telangana minister asks RTC workers to withdraw strike call

He stated that within just 10 days of the committee's formation, the election schedule was released on October 10, 2023; elections were held on November 30; and the results were declared on December 3. He explained that although the 'people’s government’ was formed on December 7, 2023, the election code remained in force for an extended period -- until June 6 -- as the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 16, 2024, before the government could fully settle down.