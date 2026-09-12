Telangana maintains 1:17 teacher-student ratio against RTE norm of 1:30: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday highlighted that the state maintains a teacher-student ratio of 1:17, significantly surpassing the national Right to Education (RTE) mandate of 1:30.

Participating in a short-duration discussion on 'Reforms in the Education System' in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that his administration made filling teaching vacancies a top priority upon assuming office, completing the recruitment of over 10,000 teachers in record time.

"According to the Right to Education (RTE) norms, the teacher-student ratio mandates one teacher for every 30 students. However, in Telangana, we currently have one teacher for every 17 students. While RTE norms suggest an average of 30 students per teacher, the Telangana state government has appointed one teacher for every 17 students to provide the best and quality education," Chief Minister Reddy said.

Detailing the rapid execution of recruitment drives, Reddy pointed out, "Immediately after taking office, within 55 days from notification to recruitment, we issued notifications to fill 11,000 teacher vacancies, completed the recruitment of 10,006 teachers within those 55 days, gathered everyone at the LB Stadium, and handed over the appointment letters with our own hands."

Placing cumulative statistics on record, the Chief Minister informed the House that Telangana currently houses 28,163 government educational institutions across various levels, catering to 28,77,177 students and staffed by 1,57,408 teaching and non-teaching personnel.

Giving a category-wise breakdown of government institutions in Telangana, CM Reddy noted, “I want to present the data on record about how many schools and students exist in the government sector in Telangana today.

Government Schools: There are 24,966 schools, with 19,79,614 students and 1,20,455 teachers.

Government Intermediate Colleges: There are 444 colleges, with 1,95,000 students and 6,359 teaching staff.

Government Polytechnic Colleges: There are 59 colleges, with 39,323 students and 1,321 lecturers/staff.

Degree Colleges: There are 152 degree colleges in Telangana, with 1,76,601 students and 4,166 teaching staff.

Residential Schools: There are 1,234 residential schools, with 4,67,988 students and 23,390 staff members.

In total, across all educational institutes in Telangana, including schools, junior colleges, polytechnic colleges, degree colleges, and residential schools—there are 28,163 institutions, 28,77,177 students, and 1,57,408 staff members.”

Meanwhile, on September 5, Reddy affirmed that the state government will introduce a new Education Policy soon.

Stating that the government was taking big initiatives to provide quality education, skill upgradation and innovation, the Chief Minister called upon the entire teaching community to dedicate themselves to strengthening the education system in accordance with the goals set by the state government.