Telangana life sciences policy targets USD 25 billion investments, 5 lakh jobs

Future-ready workforce

The policy is also aimed at cultivating a dynamic and future-ready workforce through initiatives such as the flagship Telangana School of Life Sciences, and other skilling and capacity-building platforms.

Regarding ease of doing business, the policy states:

“Implementation of TG-iPASS as a single-window system with time-bound approvals and deemed approvals in case of delays. The policy permits 24×7 operations in designated life sciences parks, subject to prescribed safety norms. A dedicated consultation committee (CDSCO, Telangana DCA, and TGPCB) to simplify state-level clearances and active advocacy with central regulators.”

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu said: “In the last two years alone, we have been able to attract investment to the tune of Rs 73,000 crore. With the launch of new policy, we are now aiming higher to attract Rs 2 lakh crore over the next five years. The policy prioritises frontier science and advanced manufacturing platforms, including cell and gene therapies, peptides, precision fermentation, and other next-generation modalities. It strengthens the broader ecosystem across clinical research, pharma services, diagnostics, medical electronics and digital health, positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global life sciences hubs.”