Telangana launches state-wide audit of private universities under Supreme Court directive

Hyderabad, Telangana (IANS): A committee appointed by the Telangana government to inspect private universities in compliance with the Supreme Court order is visiting and thoroughly inspecting every private university in the state.
The committee, chaired by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCE), comprises the Secretary of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) as the Convener; the Registrar of JNTU as the Member-Convener; and the Registrar of Palamuru University, the Chief Finance and Accounts Officer of Osmania University, and the Assistant Director (Academic-C) from the Department of Technical Education as members.
The state government has also authorised the committee to appoint a subject expert if deemed necessary. This committee is visiting and thoroughly inspecting every private university in the state, focusing on the nine specific aspects mandated by the Supreme Court.
According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office, the Supreme Court has turned its attention to the underlying motives behind the proliferation of private universities and the actual objectives of the institutions or individuals establishing them. It is also examining the educational qualifications of the faculty teaching at these universities. After reviewing numerous complaints brought to its notice during the hearing of the Ayesha Jain vs. Union of India case, the Supreme Court ordered inspections of private universities across the country.
Noting the arbitrary manner in which private universities often operate, the Court directed state governments to thoroughly inspect every aspect, from the intent behind their establishment to the quality of education provided, and to submit affidavits detailing comprehensive information.
In accordance with Supreme Court directives, an inspection team is examining specific aspects of private universities across the state and preparing a comprehensive affidavit based on the findings. The state government intends to submit this affidavit to the Supreme Court.
Following the submission, the state government will take further action in accordance with the Court’s orders. Additionally, the inspection team will thoroughly examine these nine points, along with other relevant matters, and prepare a report, said the release.
The Supreme Court has ordered a comprehensive inspection regarding nine specific aspects concerning private universities.
The inspection is to determine the rationale for establishing the university: the reasons and objectives for its establishment. The panel will ascertain whether a feasibility study was conducted prior to the establishment of the university and whether any policy considerations were undertaken before its establishment.
The committee will find out whether the state government allocated any land to the university and what other benefits were extended to the university, and what terms and conditions were imposed in relation to them.
The third aspect of the inspection is the objective of the society, organisation, or individual actually managing the university. Who are the members of the university’s management committee, and how were they selected? Private universities will have to provide comprehensive details regarding the person actually managing the university and the members of the management committee.
The inspection is also aimed at finding out the procedure for student admissions. What are the standards and regulations regarding the entrance process, and do they comply with the law? Did the state government review and validate the modalities concerning the entrance process?
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.